Prince William has sparked headlines after giving a brief and notably guarded response when asked whether he had received an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, a ceremony already being described as one of the most high-profile celebrity events in recent memory.

Appearing on Heart Radio with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the Prince of Wales, 43, was directly asked about speculation surrounding an invite to the wedding. Rather than offering a clear answer, he responded with a short “no comment”, followed by laughter, a reaction that immediately drew attention for its casual and slightly evasive tone.

William went on to add that he was “hoping” an invitation might still arrive, though he stopped short of confirming anything, leaving the matter open-ended and very much in the realm of speculation.

The discussion also turned more personal during the interview, with William speaking warmly about his children’s interest in Taylor Swift.

He revealed that Princess Charlotte is a particularly big fan of the singer, while Prince George and Prince Louis also enjoy her music to varying degrees. William recalled that Charlotte had attended Swift’s Eras Tour during its UK run and had been especially excited by the experience.

Taylor Swift previously met Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the London leg of her tour in 2024, a brief backstage meeting at Wembley Stadium that later became widely shared online.

While the encounter appeared seamless publicly, reports at the time suggested tight scheduling behind the scenes, with limited time arranged between performances and official engagements.

The moment was later marked publicly on social media, with a lighthearted birthday reference from Taylor Swift following the meeting, adding to the ongoing friendly public connection between the royal family and the singer.

For now, speculation continues around whether Prince William will actually attend the upcoming wedding, but his brief on-air reaction has only added more fuel to the conversation surrounding one of the most talked-about celebrity events on the horizon.