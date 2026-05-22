Prince William pays emotional tribute to wife Kate Middleton

Prince William has issued a rare and deeply moving update on his wife, Kate Middleton, reflecting on her incredible resilience following her recent battle with cancer.

Speaking during a live, special broadcast on Heart FM with hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the Prince of Wales expressed immense pride in the Princess of Wales as she cautiously returns to her royal obligations.

“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and literally our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been brilliant,” Prince William shared candidly.

Princess Kate’s Triumphant Return to International Duties

The emotional tribute comes on the heels of Princess Kate’s highly publicized two-day fact-finding mission to Reggio Emilia, Italy last week. The trip marked her first major overseas engagement in over three and a half years and her very first international travel since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

While in Italy, the 44-year-old Princess focused on early childhood development—a cause deeply rooted in her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Prince William jokingly revealed that Kate hasn’t lost any of her signature work ethic, even during her gradual recovery.

“Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she’s got lined up ready to read,” William teased, calling his wife a “proper pro.” He added that she returned from the successful European trip completely “buzzing.”

A Source of Stability Amid Royal Turbulence

Princess Kate publicly announced she was in remission early last year, following a quiet and private treatment phase that included preventative chemotherapy. Royal insiders note that her steady return to the public eye has been a massive beacon of hope for Prince William and the wider monarchy.

Insiders close to the Palace describe Kate as an “impeccable force for good,” noting that her grace and steady presence are helping pilot the Royal Family through an incredibly turbulent period.

While Prince William admits he remains in a fiercely protective mindset over his wife’s health, Kate Middleton determination to champion her causes proves she is ready to embrace her “new normal.”