Prince William pays heartfelt tribute to Nirmal Purja

Prince William has paid an emotional tribute to acclaimed mountaineer Nirmal Purja following his death in a devastating avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan.

After attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, the Prince of Wales shared a heartfelt statement through Kensington Palace on Saturday, 1 August, expressing his sorrow over the tragedy that claimed the lives of Purja and several other climbers on 30 July.

“I was truly saddened to hear of the tragic death of Nirmal Purja and those who lost their lives in the avalanche on Broad Peak,” Prince William said.

Reflecting on Purja’s extraordinary career, the heir to the throne praised his military service and pioneering achievements in mountaineering.

“Nims served with distinction in the British Armed Forces before becoming one of the world’s greatest mountaineers, putting Nepalese climbers on the map,” he said.

Prince William also highlighted the qualities that made Purja an inspiration to many around the world.

“His relentless pursuit of what seemed impossible, combined with his humility and selflessness, made him truly unique,” he added.

Concluding his message, the Prince extended his sympathies to those affected by the tragedy, saying, “My thoughts are with his family and the families of all those who died.”

Purja’s death, along with that of 10 other climbers, was confirmed by his expedition company, Elite Expeditions. The renowned British-Nepali adventurer was widely celebrated for becoming the first person to climb all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 metres in just over six months in 2019.

He lost his life on Thursday after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range during an expedition.

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, also paid tribute to Purja, describing the incident as a profound loss.

In an official statement, he said the deaths of six Nepalese climbers and four foreign mountaineers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja, had deeply shocked the nation.

“The history of their courage, dedication, and contributions will always remain inspiring,” the Prime Minister said, honouring the legacy of those who lost their lives.