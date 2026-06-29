Prince William pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth - Video

Prince William has released an emotional tribute detailing some of his happiest moments with his late grandmother, the Queen, during an intimate new video for the launch of the Queen Elizabeth Digital Memorial in Windsor Castle.

The future king talks of precious, unseen memories with Queen Elizabeth. Prince William has opened up about what his greatest memories are from with Queen Elizabeth, during an adorable new video for a Queen Elizabeth memorial.

The heir to the throne is seen looking dapper in Windsor Castle, discussing special times he shared with the late monarch.

Prince William told the camera in the video. “There are some my favorite memories of my grandmother that were created here at the castle. I remember spending numerous quiet afternoons enjoying afternoon tea with her and Grandpa Philip, sharing stories and hearing them chat. “One of the nice things I recall most is watching how natural and happy Granny was here, surrounded by family as well as her much-loved horses and dogs.

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“To this day, she still gave me a love of afternoon tea that I never know I needed,” William giggled.

Queen Elizabeth, who cherished his privacy for his children while they were growing up, has been recalled as someone who would be amused at William’s new teatime obsession during what was probably among his hardest few days on earth since her death.

He has made the first public speech since her funeral as the family begins their period of royal mourning after paying an “enormous number” of visits to his beloved Granny over time. In the video he talked of Windsor as “Granny’s” country house and described watching her in her garden and her animals.

He added: “Watching her there taught me the importance of stepping away from the heavy duties of the Crown and relaxing – and how relaxing it is. “I saw her ride for many years, even until recently, on many occasions when it just taught me about who she was away from her life as the Queen.”

William remembered, “They represent just some of my happiest memories of my grandmother and she remains one of my dearest inspirations.