Prince William pays tribute to King Charles as he raves over his ‘leadership’

Prince William has paid a gushing tribute to his beloved father, King Charles at the Wales Investment Summit.

On Monday, December 2, the Prince of Wales attended a significant summit where he addressed business leaders and innovators to highlight Wales’s emergence as a hub for renewable energy and technological innovation.

Addressing over 300 delegates from 25 countries, the future king emphasized his commitment to continuing the King’s decades-long support for Welsh enterprise.

Prince William spoke about how the 77-year-old monarch encouraged Sony’s co-founder to establish the company’s first European factory in Wales over fifty years ago.

“His leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation is something which I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today,” the heir to the British throne said.

Prince William furtehr stated that “Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, tidal stream energy in the Irish Sea, a Hydrogen Hub in the North and solar power in Pembrokeshire are positioning Wales as a premier global clean-energy hub.”

“These projects are not only reducing our carbon footprint and protecting the environment, but also creating new opportunities for investment, job creation, and long-term prosperity,” he added.

Prince William concluded his address using both Welsh and English after reiterating his commitment to continuing his father’s legacy and expressing his honour at supporting Wales’s evolution as a dynamic nation.

“Diolch. Thank you,” he concluded.