Prince William has planned a summer retreat that will include wife Kate Middleton and his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, as William takes a break from royal duties for the festive season.

His time off will focus on spending valuable family time ahead of the Prince of Wales and wife Catherine’s elder son taking a monumental new step in his life. Summer of a Big Change For George It’s understood that this summer has a particular poignancy for the Wales family as, from September, 10-year-old Prince George is set to attend boarding school at Eton College.

Royal correspondent for the MailOnline, Charlotte Griffiths, said: “William wants to hunker down with the kids,” explaining: “It is a really important summer for the Wales family.”

The family will be spending much of the summer at Anmer Hall which will provide them with a relaxed setting away from public scrutiny. It’s understood they also want to keep up their strong sense of togetherness, as William and Kate are not expecting to see Harry, who is thought to be travelling to Britain for his brother’s milestone, according to sources close to the family.

Despite some suggestion that Catherine is ready to mend fences with her brother-in-law and help reunite the families, William is determined to preserve their private life and is unwilling to be distracted from his duties to protect them. Will William and Kate’s summer break be disrupted by major event?

Barring one significant football event, Prince William and Kate are expected to spend the summer largely under wraps at Anmer Hall, away from any public eye.

As the president of the Football Association, the prince supports England as one of many patriotic English fans. As England recently played a tough knockout phase football match, William sent the English squad a personal message. Royal editor at HELLO! Magazine, Emily Nash told Page Six, the 2026 FIFA World Cup would likely be the only interruption to the Wales’ planned summer retreat.

Nash added: “I think if England would get to the final, then I’d be very surprised if William didn’t attend.”