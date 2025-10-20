Prince William plans strict punishment for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson after taking throne

Prince William’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, has relinquished the use of his royal titles following string of controversies but the Prince of Wales is still not satisfied.

According to a recent report by The Sunday Times, the future king is planning stricter punishment for Prince Andrew than his father, King Charles, did.

The father of three is reportedly planning to ban his uncle from all aspects of royal life, including both public and private royal events, as well as most state occasions like his coronation.

The outlet further stated that while Prince William will continue to include Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in royal events and family affairs, the future monarch will also ban his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson as she has been embroiled in her own controversy due to her ties to Epstein.

The new report comes just a day after Prince Andrew announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors including the Duke of York in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on October 17, following a “close consultation” with King Charles and his son, Prince William.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the statement read.

Prince Andrew has spent recent years battling the fallout from his connection to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.