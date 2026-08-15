Prince William praises wildfire heroes

Prince William offered his thanks to frontline workers who have been tackling the widespread wild fires across the UK in response to unprecedented heat.

The Prince of Wales passed his praise on to emergency services and volunteers who are dealing with the intense heatwave-currently one of the highest the UK has ever recorded-across its social media accounts at Kensington Palace and in a statement.

Personal message from Kensington Palace

Sharing his well wishes with both those being affected and those carrying out such vital work, Prince William signed off with his initial ‘W’.

“To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside.”

Record heat sees fire services pushed to its limits

This is the second message issued by The Royal Family since the heatwave. The statement comes as emergency services are being pushed to their limits during this period of intense heat, which has seen records for the number of wildfires across England and Wales broken this week.

Leaders of the fire service have highlighted that crews are working at full capacity and warned that they are struggling to contain rapidly spreading infernos.

The extremely dry conditions are fueling agricultural fires to spread into residential areas and a growing number of houses and communities have been evacuated in more affected areas-including much of the Midlands.

Public asked to be careful.

Several politicians, including the Prime Minister, have visited areas affected by infernos-such as the village of Sturbridge in the West Midlands, where many homes were destroyed and residents were made to flee their homes.

Members of the government continue to implore the public to be aware of their surroundings, avoid using open flames and report potential ignitions to authorities.

While the extent of the land damaged in Britain is dwarfed by regions like Southern Europe, authorities acknowledge the sustained risk from increasingly widespread, and frequent incidents.