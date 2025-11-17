Prince William, Princess Kate confirm joint attendance at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to witness the 2025 Royal Variety Performance this Wednesday.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be the royal guests of honour at the annual entertainment showcase this year in joint appearance, marking their sixth appearance at the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will join audiences at the Royal Albert Hall, where this year’s star-studded event promises a mix of comedy, theatre, and musical performances in support of the Royal Variety Charity.

This year’s annual entertainment showcase will be presented by comedian Jason Manford and will feature a diverse lineup, including musical appearances by Jessie J and Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey.

Audiences can also enjoy an exclusive presentation from Paddington The Musical, featuring music by composer Tom Fletcher.

One of the night’s highlights will be a special performance celebrating special a 40th-anniversary celebration of the musical Les Misérables with cast members from both the West End and Paris productions taking the stage. Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Killian Donnelly will be among those celebrating the milestone.

In 2023, the future king and queen had a good time at the event with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The Royal Variety Performance is now in its 113th year. It was first performed in 1912, with King George V and Queen Mary in attendance.