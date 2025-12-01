Prince William privately offers comfort to brave Gaza children amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Prince William recently made a private visit to children from Gaza who are receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

During the visit, the Prince of Wales offered support and comfort to the courageous children amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said the 43-year-old royal “wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face.”

The representative further told PEOPLE that the future king also offered his heartfelt gratitude to medical staff at National Health Service hospitals in the U.K. for providing exceptional care to Gaza children during such a profoundly difficult time.

“His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity,” they added.

The children are being cared for in the U.K. as part of a government humanitarian mission following the collapse of medical care in Gaza due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories sparked on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking at least 150 as hostages. In response, Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians. The conflict has persisted for over two years, with temporary ceasefires declared intermittently.

Before the war, Prince William visited Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018.