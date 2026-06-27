Prince William reacts after Archie, Lilibet UK trip confirmation

Prince William has offered up an personal message on the heels of a very significant charity appearance – at a time where a major milestone trip for his younger brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, with their children, is very much on the radar. This follows the much-reported plans that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two young children will descend on the United Kingdom next month – with the royal kiddos in tow.

Prince William Marks Major Milestone With Lifesaving Charity On William’s official social media accounts with Kensington Palace, Prince William wrote a message about his attendance at an event to celebrate a significant milestone event in his charitable pursuits.

“Delighted to attend the Welsh Air Ambulance’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner this evening to celebrate a quarter of a century of this lifesaving service, and the dedicated crews who deliver critical care on the frontline every day,” William posted.

For obvious reasons, Prince William’s work with air ambulance service is incredibly close to his heart as he is himself a former pilot. The celebration event acknowledged 25 years that the life-saving medical service has been operating in Wales.

Kids to Make UK Debut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly finalized their travel plans to the UK, and not only is their return the talk of the town, so is their decision to finally bring Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, with them! As it stands, Harry and Meghan, along with the young Prince and Princess, plan to jet over to Britain in early June to attend a series of engagements on behalf of the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games and several of Prince Harry’s other U.K.-based charity projects.

If reports about travel to The Sun are true, this would be the very first trip the young Prince and Princess will take to their father’s homeland – and not only that, but Meghan Markle will too! – since 2022’s Platinum Jubilee celebration for the Queen.

Furthermore, Prince Harry will reportedly take his mother, Princess Diana’s ashes, on a private trip for the late princess’s close family to take part in a ceremony to honor her. She was born on the 1st of July.

Although it’s likely the trip has a heavy family focus, it is thought that the young Prince and Princess of Wales will be coming along for the visit; sources close to the Sussex’s are convinced the pair have also recently finalized their travel plans to visit Britain with kids.

However, the kids are not anticipated to participate in any publicly televised charity work, although this could be a good step toward reconciliation!