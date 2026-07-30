As Prince George looks to next year when he is due to attend Eton College, royal commentators and insiders insist on the key, and firmly grounded advice the young royal gets from his godmother Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall.

Prince William and Kate are said to be grateful for the informal and down to earth influences Zara and Mike have afforded on the life of their elder son. Rather than being excessively deferential the pair offer an unstuffy atmosphere that affords George a chance to relax without the pressures of royal public life.

“He is easy with her the way children are easy

with adults who want nothing from them.”

– Robert Jobson, Royal Biographer

More about Prince William’s endorsement

Godmother Connections Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and one of Prince George’s seven godparents, became a godparent to him at his Christening in October 2013.

An Outsider’s Perspective As individuals who did not grew up within the direct and constant confines of royal duties (and did not do so to acquire official royal titles, Zara has always kept a low profile but is as high-profile as those around George) Mike and Zara are perfectly placed to offer advice on life within Britain’s leading family as well as outside it.

Sports Enthusiast and Humorists Given Mike’s previous life as elite level athlete and rugby player, he would have been able to lend support and advice to George on sports teams and performance and perhaps to explain the pressure of high profile scrutiny.

Favorable Family AtmosphereAccording to sources, children and they frequently look forward to time spent with ‘Uncle Mike and Aunt Zara’, as family get-togethers with other members of the large royal family regularly take place.