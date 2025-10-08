Prince William reacts on Meghan Markle's 'insulting' gesture near Diana's death site

Prince William has reacted to his estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s “disrespectful” and “insulting” gesture near Diana’s death site in Paris.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Europe for first time in two years to attend 2025 Prais Fashion Week.

During the trip, Meghan Markle kept sharing glimpses of her tour with her followers on Instagram.

However, one of the videos dragged the duchess into controversy as it featured her kicking her heels up while approaching Pont de l’Alma, the site where Princess Diana died in a 1997 car accident.

Now, Radar Online has revealed that Prince William, 43 is fuming over Meghan Markle’s video.

“William saw the clip and went white with anger,” a palace source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack.

They continued, “To him, it wasn’t just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult.”

“He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family,” the insider further added.

To note, Prince William and Prince Harry were only 16 and 12 years old respectively, at the time of Princess Diana’s death.