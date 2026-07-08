Prince William reappears as Harry suffers court loss

The Prince of Wales paid an impromptu visit to the city to cheer on Wales. Just minutes before Prince William attended an event in the capital, it was confirmed the High Court would be throwing out the Duke of Sussex’s unlawful information gathering case against Daily Mail publishers, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), in a dramatic privacy bid also brought on behalf of Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley.

Cheering on Team Wales in London Despite the unfolding legal saga, Prince William headed out to Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School) in Hanwell, West London.

He met with school children to send them and Team Wales good luck for their upcoming appearance in Glasgow 2026.

The visit to The London Welsh School came shortly after Prince William learned the High Court had rejected Prince Harry’s privacy case The Welsh national team are getting ready for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, in which they will compete with 114 athletes, 67 of whom are female.

Prince William shook hands with Welsh Commonwealth Games athletes receiving their kits. Founded in 1958, The London Welsh School is the only Welsh-medium primary school in the world to be established outside of the country and Patagonia, serving as a centre of Welsh culture in the English capital.

Rising tension over lodging and security Prince William’s public appearance came amid the chaos surrounding Prince Harry’s return to Britain and the highly-charged argument over his lodging.

Reports that Prince Harry had accepted a royal accommodation invitation from the Palace appeared to be shot down when officials confirmed that it was too late to finalize accommodation because he and his wife missed the deadline to accept.

The team of Prince Harry then released a cutting statement of their own which stated that accommodation arrangements were “withdrawn” at “the eleventh hour,” with the spokesman adding that this was due to the “imminent decision by the High Court on [Harry’s] case.

They claimed he had been trying to “organise security in parallel with these developments” after receiving the decision that he will not be automatically entitled to official police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry then accepted the Palace invitation over the weekend once his arrangements for personal security were organised and assured – just days before the accommodation was rescinded.