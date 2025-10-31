Prince William reminisces 'laughter' and 'warmth' of family life before Harry, Andrew drama

Prince William has spoken fondly about his childhood memories, reflecting on the laughter and warmth that once filled family gatherings at his grandparents’ home, long before his brother Prince Harry and uncle Andrew’s made headlines.

During his appearance on a recent episode of Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales gushed over his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip while talking to the host, Eugene Levy .

“My grandfather was incredibly amusing. Sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident. But we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humor, as did my grandmother as well, actually,” William sweetly shared.

He went on to share, “My grandfather definitely was the one who would create quite a few laughs. And it was, you know, it was happy times. There was always a warmness, there was always a laughter, there was always a family feel. And my grandparents loved having the family around them, so we were always encouraged to turn up and be around.”

Prince William’s heartfelt confession highlighted the strained relationships that have since emerged within the firm.

In recent years, the monarchy has faced intense public scrutiny following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, and ongoing controversies surrounding former Prince, Andrew.

To note, Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99 while the Queen passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.