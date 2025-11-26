Prince William returns to Wales beach for special reason

The Prince of Wales is back in Wales!

On Tuesday, November 25, Prince William returned to the shores of North Wales to highlight the impact young people are making in coastal communities.

During his appearance, the future king took a walk along the shore town of Colwyn Bay and also made a stop at Youth Shedz at Mochdre, which co-creates safe spaces with young people who face adverse childhood experiences

William joined them at the shed for some 3D printing and gaming and was shown the Youth Shedz’s outreach Bus “Betsi,” which travels to reach young people in the community.

The 43-year-old prince also met volunteers and the young people who had been involved in the Marine Conservation Society’s Hiraeth Yn Y Môr project this year.

The project brought together people from nearby coastal towns of Prestatyn, Rhyl, Kinmel Bay and Towyn to increase knowledge of the ocean and improve the sustainable management of local marine heritage.

This marks as a homecoming for Prince William as and his wife, Kate Middleton lived approximately 40 miles west of Colwyn Bay on Anglesey, northwest Wales in 2011 while he served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force.

Prince William was last publicly seen on a beach on November 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.