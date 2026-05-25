Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Already Trying Boarding School Life Ahead of Secondary Move

Prince William has given a rare glimpse into Prince George’s education plans, confirming that the 12-year-old has already started spending nights away at school.

The Prince of Wales made the comment during a live appearance on Heart Breakfast on May 22, as the family prepares for George’s transition to secondary school this September.

“George Is Boarding Last Night”

While speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden from the Isles of Scilly, William gave a shoutout to his children during the school run.

“Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please. Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning,” he said.

The offhand remark confirmed that George has been using the flexible boarding option at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where all three Wales children are currently pupils. Lambrook offers weekly and flexi-boarding for children aged 7-13, with boys housed in Westfield and girls in Lambrook House.

Preparing for a Bigger Move

George will turn 13 in July and is expected to leave Lambrook, which only goes up to Year 8, at the end of the summer term. While the Palace hasn’t officially announced his next school, Eton College remains the frontrunner.

It’s William’s alma mater and is located close to the family’s home in Windsor.

Reports suggest William and Kate have been preparing George for boarding life gradually, using Lambrook’s flexi-boarding to help him adjust to spending nights away from home.

“The experience and independence gained at this slightly younger age is an extremely positive and helpful stepping stone,” the school notes on its website.

Following Royal Tradition

Boarding school is a long-standing tradition in the Royal Family. William and Prince Harry started boarding at Ludgrove School at age 8 before moving to Eton at 13.

Princess Diana initially opposed sending her sons away so young but later said it gave them a more “normal” upbringing and a chance to socialize outside the palace bubble.

For George, boarding could offer similar benefits: privacy, security, and a chance to build friendships away from public scrutiny as he enters his teenage years and moves closer to public royal duties.

What’s Next for George

An official announcement on George’s secondary school is expected closer to September. Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, and Wellington College have also been mentioned as possibilities, but Eton’s proximity to Windsor and its royal history make it the likely choice.

For now, the Wales family seems to be easing George into the change one night at a time.