Prince William shares Earthshot Prize message as Archie and Lilibet head to UK

The clip – a joint video from Prince William and Kate and The Earthshot Prize – featured royal fans’ excitement from global nominees “…we’re celebrating five years of real progress. Money is moving. Policy is shifting.

Solutions are working,” he said from within one of the projects’ locations. The Prince founded and oversees the award “on the mission to find and scale the solutions that will repair our planet,” he announced to kickstart what has become the largest and most comprehensive competition for innovative environmental action at the beginning of the decade.

Prince William, the founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, stated: “We’ve been blown away by how quickly this initiative has sparked global action towards the ambitious targets that will help us restore our natural world.” “We have seen thousands nominated, 75 have become finalists, and 25 have won the Earthshot Prize, each receiving one million pounds to accelerate their work.”

He honoured recent laureates who are all“driving extraordinary change for our planet” as part of clean air, nature and biodiversity, restorative agriculture, renewable energy and zero waste solutions for climate.

Timing: Sussex UK Visit Looms The timing of the announcement, just hours before a reported trip for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK this July will spark interest among royal fans.

The King is reportedly eager to reconnect with his grandchildren for the first time since Christmas 2022 as they are expected to arrive for a private family trip sometime next month.

The cousins will meet at either Frogmore Cottage or Windsor Great Park while attending their grandfather’s special event – King Charles’ first appearance in public for months since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year as he makes a comeback at a significant milestone.

About the Earthshot Prize Awarded annually to five winners since its inception in 2020 with its co-founder and film-maker Sir David Attenborough, five new laureates are recognised annually from across the environmental sector.

According to Prince William’s team, which is now said to have reached more than 1.5 billion people, it also has helped “move public and private sector action in the direction of greater investment in the environment”.