Ahead of the club’s highly anticipated Europa League final, the future King of Britain, Prince William, shared a personal message on social media.

On Wednesday, via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William posted a message wishing the team luck before the major European clash.

Alongside the post featuring Aston Villa players and the Europa League trophy, Prince William wrote, “Come on Villa!”

“Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV!” he added.

The Prince of Wales has long been known as a passionate Aston Villa supporter, frequently attending matches and openly discussing his love for the club.

In 2016 he told BBC that he chose Aston Villa over larger clubs for more “emotional rollercoaster moments.”

Notably, William also shared once that his birth year 1982, when Villa won the European Cup is also one of the reasons for his allegiance.

On the other hand, William is currently big fan of Villa boss Unai Emery. He previously hailed him as a “lovely guy” and an “absolute tactician.”

It is pertinent to mention that it has also been reported that Prince William is expected to attend the Europa League final between Aston Villa and Freiburg in Istanbul.