Prince William shares secret to a good night’s sleep

By Elizabeth McIntosh May 17, 2023 Like millions around the world, Prince William struggles with anxiety about the future of the planet. But as recently shared during a rare public panel discussion in London.

The future king is able to find peace of mind, and even get to sleep at night, by focusing on his Earthshot Prize. A Stellar Panel for the Planet Prince William made the candid remarks at a landmark forum called United for Wildlife, that officially kicked off London Climate Action Week.

The royal appeared on the panel alongside British actor’s such as Emma Watson (of the Harry Potter films) and Benedict Cumberbatch (of Marvel’s Sherlock Holmes and The Avengers franchise).

Together with business leaders and global environmental organizations, the panel met to discuss shutting down the illegal animal trafficking trade. In the discussion, The Beauty and The Beast actor expressed her admiration for Prince William’s environmental advocacy.

“We people love all that you’re doing,” the 32-year-old told William according to Harper’s BAZAAR. How the Earthshot Prize Battles “Environmental Anxiety” It should be obvious that Prince William has taken an intense interest in finding practical solutions to the environmental crisis.

Last year the future king explained his environmental outlook and motivation behind creating the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to a global audience.

“It keeps my environmental anxiety at bay because I can actually see some of the things we are doing are bringing change. We can do this. There are actually tangible benefits, and it helps me sleep at night.”

According to a write-up on The Earthshot Prize Website: Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will celebrate a decade of environmentalism by attending some of Britain’s most iconic natural beauty sites in their efforts to further advocate for the health of the planet.

“The Earthshot Prize will discover and help scale up world-changing solutions to repair and restore our planet within this decade.” Ten Years of Fighting Wildlife Crime This week’s London Climate Action Week forum coincided with a celebration of United for Wildlife’s ten years together combating illegal trafficking of wildlife in their effort to shut down the global transportation industry’s complicity in that trade.

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