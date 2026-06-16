Prince William shows support for cousins amid royal rift

Prince William’s latest interaction with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appears to have clearly signaled where his allegiance stands in their ongoing fallout with the rest of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales gained prominence when he gave an endearing embrace to the Yorks while arriving at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling as many observers believe the moment is a clear indication that William differentiates between his opinion of the sisters and the circumstances in which they find themselves thanks to their father.

According to Jennie Bond, an expert, William’s tender welcome to his cousins is the opposite of what it is believed his reaction to Prince Andrew is and clearly establishes that William doesn’t blame Beatrice and Eugenie for their father’s predicaments. The expert adds that he seemed keen on displaying the backing of his cousins despite all the media attention on the York family.

The embrace is believed to have been important because of the recent troubles the sisters had to overcome and with both of them remaining under constant public radar, it comes as no surprise that they are still a subject of interest due to their place in the royal family. However, their cousin, the Prince of Wales, ensured that family ties remained and in an attempt to showcase this, he publicly gave a rather touching warm welcome to Beatrice and Eugenie which further fuels speculation on their bond with their future King.

It is highly believed by many royal lovers that William continues to maintain a very cordial relationship with the York girls which his recent show of warmth is the strongest indicator of it so far.