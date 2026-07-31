Will Prince William strip Harry and Meghan's titles? Experts clash over 'rival court' claims

Royal experts are divided over how Prince William will manage his future relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he eventually takes the throne.

In an episode of The Royalist podcast, Mark Dolan, royal commentator said that the “Rival Royal Court” theory that has developed suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will demand a longer working spell in the UK.

Dolan suggested that the former couple would ideally want to be in Britain for about half the year on a competitive basis thus constantly creating clashes between King William and Queen Catherine in the future. He went on to claim that theinstitutional feud wouldcontinue well into the next generation predicting that Archie and Lilibet could develop a lifelong public rivalry with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they grow older.

Policy Expert Says Predictions are False: “William Will Cut Them Off”

However, royal and policy analyst Lee Cohen was not in support of the “rival court” theory and said that the claims made by Dolan were not feasible on social media, saying:

“William will cut them off at the knees, remove the titles, succession, website. He knows what must be done with his dangerous, unstable brother and his wife. Highly doubtful as to the rival court. A court requires followers. They have alienated and offended everyone.”

Comparing The Two Predictions on the Monarchy

Royal commentators appear deeply divided over how the future of the monarchy is likely to look when under Prince William.

While one expert suggests that the Duchess and Duke of Sussex could establish an additional British base for themselves on the continent thus leading to prolonged, multi-generational rivalry of the family between King William and his brother, another has stated in stark terms that the pair would likely be stripped of their titles and cut from the line of succession after failing to garner the public support to compete.