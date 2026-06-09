Prince William surprises Robert Irwin on BBC Radio 2 with cheeky voice note

BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills got an unexpected royal surprise on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, when Prince William “crashed” the show with a playful voice note for guest Robert Irwin.

“G’day, Scott”: William’s Surprise Demand

The 21-year-old Australian conservationist and wildlife broadcaster was on air discussing his role as an Earthshot Prize ambassador when Mills teased “one more voicenote” to play.

“Good morning, Scott — or should I say, G’day, Scott?” Prince William began, leaving Irwin laughing. “I know you’ve got the fantastic Robert Irwin on the show this morning, a brilliant ambassador for the Earthshot Prize.”

The Prince of Wales then used the moment to extend a surprise invitation: “I’m hoping to catch up with you both soon. It’s going to be a fantastic event, great show,” he said, referring to the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil this November.

The Cheeky “Surprise Demand” for the Host

William ended with a tongue-in-cheek warning that put Mills “on the spot” live on air. He told the presenter that Irwin “likes to pull random terrifying animals and creatures out of his pockets while he’s on anyone’s show and talking to them.”

“Watch your back at all times that a tarantula or something doesn’t suddenly pop onto your desk,” William added with a laugh.

William and Irwin Team Up for Climate Action

The radio stunt came hours before Prince William and Robert Irwin were set to appear together at London Climate Action Week events on June 24 and 26. Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, has become a key ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, William’s global environmental awards initiative.

The voice note showcased William’s casual rapport with Irwin and his willingness to engage media in unscripted moments. Listeners praised the “genuine” and “funny” royal cameo, with Mills calling it a highlight of the show.

Royal Media Moments Keep Coming

This isn’t William’s first surprise media appearance. In March 2026, he joined BBC Radio 1’s Greg James for part of a 630-mile tandem bike challenge for Comic Relief. And in November 2025, he sidestepped a live TV question about Prince Andrew during the Earthshot Prize Awards, earning praise for staying focused on environmental work.

The Prince continues to use unexpected, personable media spots to promote causes like the Earthshot Prize while connecting with younger audiences.