Prince William takes big step to ease Royal tension involving Harry

After years of conflict, Prince William has reportedly surrendered to pressure from King Charles and Kate Middleton by making an amicable offer of an olive branch to Prince Harry in a major development.

The media outlet Radar Online, in this regard, has reported that the Prince of Wales, Prince William, has made a bold decision to put an end to his brother’s conflict, but on his own conditions.

According to an insider, Prince William has offered Harry y branch five years after “Megxit,” but only if talks are meticulously organized and overseen.

In addition, they revealed that Prince William has avoided informal contact with Harry and is still cautious following his shocking 2023 memoir Spare and previous interviews.

Additionally, the future King is “finally coming around to the idea of truce talks” with the Duke of Sussex, a source informed the publication.

“There’s no way he’s willing to pick up the phone and do this casually,” they stated, stating that the talks “would need to be a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion.”

“A lot of courtiers still don’t trust him an inch, and they think it’s crucial for William to stand his ground and stay far away from the Sussexes.”

Moreover, the insider cited reports claim that Willina intend to strip Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles.

However, Charles and the Princess of Wales, who have both battled cancer, have changed their minds, and he has now given up on his intentions.