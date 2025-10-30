Prince William ‘terrified’ watching wildfires near Prince Harry’s home

Prince William has confessed that he was left “terrified” while watching the devastating wildfires sweep through Southern California earlier this year, not far from where his brother, Prince Harry lives with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

During his appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, Eugene Levy told the Princess of Wales about how his Pacific Palisades home was leveled amid the wildfire.

While discussing the devastating wildfires, the father of three recalled his own experience watching the Windsor Castle fire of November 1992 on television.

“I still remember, I was having my dinner at home in Gloucestershire with my mother. And I saw my father on television with my grandparents, taking everything out of the castle. It was all over the news at the time,” he shared referring Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and King Charles.

The Prince further added, “At the time you’re watching it, also when it’s on television, you feel it’s a film. It kind of doesn’t feel real. You recognize people on there, doing things that probably it was difficult to do.”

While showing Levy the burn scars that remain in Windsor Castle, Prince William admitted that he felt the same way while watching the LA wildfires, close to Harry’s Montecito home.

“Over here, we were watching The winds just looked, I mean, terrifyingly fast.”

The January 2025 wildfires, which forced many residents to evacuate their homes, reached areas close to the Sussex family’s California residence, but they did not have to evacuate.