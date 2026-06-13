Prince William to anchor major London climate events

LONDON — The Prince of Wales is set to lead a series of high-profile, solo engagements in London to champion environmental innovation and indigenous-led conservation. Representing his signature environmental initiatives, Prince William will take center stage at major events during London Climate Action Week.

With Princess Kate focusing on her recovery, the future monarch continues to step up his royal responsibilities. His upcoming itinerary spotlights the work of global innovators and prepares the groundwork for international climate discussions.

Driving Environmental Innovation with Earthshot

The Prince’s schedule kicks off with the “Leading with Impact” event in the City of London, co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Alongside global figures like former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and environmentalist Robert Irwin, Prince William will meet with climate finalists to explore how to scale up their planet-saving technologies.

The event will also feature key political and global leaders, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, emphasizing the vital role cities play in tackling global warming.

Bridging the Gap to COP30 and Beyond

Shifting the focus to conservation and global diplomacy, Prince William will host a pivotal roundtable discussion at St. James’s Palace titled “Nature’s Guardians: On the Road to COP30 & Beyond.”

Representing his Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program, the Prince will bring together:

Government Officials: Including UK Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband.

International Delegates: Such as Brazil’s Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva.

Indigenous Leaders: Prioritizing the voices of those on the frontlines of protecting the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems.

This roundtable is viewed as a crucial stepping stone toward the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), signaling Prince William’s expanding influence in international climate diplomacy.

The week will conclude with an investor-focused “Investing for Impact” session at the Guildhall, aimed at connecting green entrepreneurs with the capital needed to bring their eco-friendly solutions to a global scale.