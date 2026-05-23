Prince William travels Scilly for royal duties after Istanbul trip

London – Prince William is keeping up a highly demanding schedule, traveling hundreds of kilometers away from his family to fulfill his official royal commitments immediately following a high-profile, solo excursion to Istanbul.

Prince William’s solo travels highlight his increasingly busy role within the monarchy. The future King recently made headlines after a surprise, personal trip to Istanbul, Turkey, where he passionately cheered on his favorite football club, Aston Villa, during their historic Europa League final victory against SC Freiburg.

While the Prince expressed a heartwarming wish that his eldest son, Prince George, could have been there to experience the monumental European match with him, the 12-year-old stayed behind in the UK due to it being a school night.

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No Rest for the Heir: Balancing Personal Passions and Royal Obligations

There was no time for jet lag upon the Prince’s return to the UK. Demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the Crown, Prince William immediately transitioned back into formal duties, embarking on a long-distance journey across the country.

Solo Royal Engagements: Prince William has frequently been undertaking these long-distance journeys on his own.

A Focus on Community: His recent regional visits heavily emphasize grassroots community support, local infrastructure, and checking in on the extensive Duchy of Cornwall estate.

Princess Kate Minimizes Travel Amid Continued Recovery

As Prince William clocks in the kilometers, his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, continues to maintain a much lighter public schedule. Following her cancer treatment and subsequent remission, Princess Kate has significantly scaled back her travel. She rarely accompanies the heir to the throne on long-distance or strenuous multi-day tours, focusing instead on her health and the couple’s three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—at home.

Despite the geographical distance these duties require, royal insiders note that William remains deeply committed to balancing his evolving, heavy workload for the monarchy with his role as a supportive husband and father.