Prince William visits Brazil without Kate Middleton

Prince William has arrived in Brazil for an important tour, but Kate Middleton, his wife, did not accompany him.

Prince William is in Belém for the United Nations Climate Conference, COP30, which will be followed by his Earthshot Awards in Rio de Janeiro.

The Prince of Wales travelling without his wife, Kate Middleton, has raised concerns over their relationship.

However, sources reportedly claimed that the Princess of Wales chose to remain in the UK to look after her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The Mirror, in this regard, said that Kate’s desire to stay at home stemmed from the fact that the Wales children would be returning to school following the half-term break

. The visit also comes as the family settles into their routine after the children returned to school.

Moreover, the Prince will be in the South American country for several days, marking the nominees and winners of his environmental initiatives.

“As I depart for Brazil, I am excited for my first visit and to experience the country’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people,” Prince William remarked before departing.

It is pertinent to note that the future successor to Charles III will attend COP30 events in Belém before travelling to Rio de Janeiro for the Earthshot Awards on Wednesday evening at the Museum of Tomorrow.