Prince William vows to ‘act boldly’ to protect the future of George, Charlotte, and Louis

Prince William has made a heartfelt pledge to fight for a better and more sustainable world for his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking to Hello!, the Prince of Wales revealed that a key motivation of his Earthshot Prize is to create a better world for his and Kate Middleton’s kids.

“As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit,” the future king told the outlet ahead of this year’s Earthshot awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The father of three further added, “I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow.”

Prince William – who launched his £50million initiative in 2020 – landed in Rio on Monday to mark the fifth year of his Earthshot Prize awards. The prince will attend the Earthshot Awards on Wednesday at the Museum of Tomorrow.

Earthshot Prize aims at finding 50 solutions to the biggest climate change issues over the course of a decade.