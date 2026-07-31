Prince William warned against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'Rival Royal Court' plan

Palace insiders and royal analysts are increasingly vocal in their concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continued international visits and high-profile UK excursions. Suggestions are that the independent operation of the Sussexes functions as a “rival royal court”, a setup posing a strategic and PR problem for Prince William and the core working royals.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to undertake high-profile international engagements and PR tours or make highly publicized visits to the UK,royal commentators are raising concerns for Prince William regarding the effect these activities will have on the British monarchy’s public brand on a global scale.

According to insiders, the friction points and major areas of concern include:

A secondary, independent royal ‘court’: By undertaking pseudo-royal tours, official visits and high-profile events, the Sussexes continue to give the impression of having their own operational royal entity that reports to neither the Firm nor William.

Media overshadowing by the Sussexes: Public appearances and royal events undertaken by Harry and Meghan on these occasions often command media attention all over the world and detract from the working life of Prince William and Princess Kate.

A strategic headache for Prince William and the palace

A separate ‘royal entity’ poses a difficult question for Prince William as his accession approaches.

Within the palace walls, aides are divided as to whether the Firm should continue with a “hands-off” approach to the Sussexes’ activities or whether boundaries must now be firmly put in place to clarify official royal branding.

But outside the confines of the palaces, critics warn of a danger to public perceptions if two separate factions begin to be presented as ‘representing’ the crown.

The effect on future relations between William and the Sussexes

Though personal and family reunions take place from time to time, the operating gulf between the senior royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex persists.

Prince William will remain distant as long as Harry and Meghan maintain a high-profile global presence on their pseudo-royal circuit.