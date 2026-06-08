A public display of affection between Prince William and Princess Beatrice has sparked intense debate among royal experts. While some view it as a sign of family unity, critics warn that King Charles is making a “huge mistake” by thrusting the non-working York sisters back into the royal spotlight amidst a growing financial scandal.

The Public Gesture: A Kiss Under the Rain

The controversy reignited at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Kemble. Prince William and Princess Beatrice effectively shut down rumors of a deep-seated royal rift when they were photographed exchanging a warm embrace and a kiss on the cheek under an umbrella.

However, royal commentators argue that the public “peck on the cheek” was a highly calculated PR move rather than a display of genuine fondness. Experts note that William specifically greeted Beatrice while noticeably keeping his distance from Princess Eugenie—who maintains a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California.

Why Bringing Beatrice and Eugenie Forward is Called a ‘Huge Mistake’

Despite the optical show of solidarity, royal author and historian Andrew Lownie and other insiders have issued stark warnings to the monarchy. Critics argue that pushing the York sisters into the foreground is a major misstep due to mounting public backlash over their royal perks.

“In the real world, people are very angry about the treatment given to these two sisters, whom they regard as enjoying privileges often awarded only to working royals.” — Royal Commentators

The National Audit Office Financial Scandal

The criticism follows a damning report from the National Audit Office (NAO), which revealed a controversial housing arrangement:

The Revelation: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly lived rent-free for nearly twenty years in highly desirable apartments at St. James’s Palace and Kensington Palace.

The Funding Source: It was disclosed that King Charles has been quietly funding their rent using income from the Duchy of Lancaster.

The Public Outrage: While the palace defends the move as “private funding,” critics argue the Duchy is heavily subsidized by state aid (such as tax exemptions). Furthermore, the maintenance and upkeep of these occupied palaces are directly funded by the taxpayer-backed Sovereign Grant.

Prince William’s Vision for a Slimmed-Down Monarchy

Insiders close to the Prince of Wales have rushed to clarify his stance, ensuring the public does not misinterpret the wedding greeting. Reports suggest that Prince William’s team put out briefings almost immediately to signal that his long-term vision has not changed.

William remains highly distrustful of the “York brand” following the ongoing scandals surrounding Prince Andrew. Sources emphasize that once Prince William ascends the throne, the era of non-working royals enjoying taxpayer-supported perks and heavily subsidized lifestyles will officially come to an end.