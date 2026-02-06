Prince William welcomes Aga Khan V to Kensington Palace for formal meeting

Prince William welcomed the Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, at Kensington Palace on Thursday, February 5, continuing a series of high-profile royal engagements with the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community.

The meeting came just hours after King Charles hosted Prince Rahim at a black-tie accession anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle, marking an important moment in the long-standing relationship between the British Royal Family and the Ismaili leadership.

During the Windsor event, the King formally bestowed the title “His Highness” upon Prince Rahim, in keeping with royal tradition.

Prince Rahim recently assumed his role as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims, a global community of around 15 million followers.

For the occasion, the monarch wore the traditional Windsor Coat dinner jacket, a historic uniform dating back to 1779 that remains reserved for formal castle gatherings.

The private dinner was attended by members of Prince Rahim’s family. The Aga Khan V has previously met King Charles, including a meeting at Buckingham Palace in July 2023 connected to his work with the Aga Khan Development Network and the Aga Khan Foundation.

The late Aga Khan, Prince Karim, also had a close personal friendship with both King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II, spanning many decades.