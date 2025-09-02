William calls potential Charles–Harry reunion a ‘terrible idea’

Prince William is said to be far from pleased about the possibility of King Charles meeting Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex’s brief trip to the UK next week. A close friend of Prince William has reportedly claimed that he views the potential reunion as a “terrible idea,” reflecting the ongoing strain within the Royal Family.

Royal Family- Latest Updates

Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, will return to London on 8 September for the WellChild Awards, an event he has long supported. His visit coincides with the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and speculation is growing that he may see King Charles while in the country.

If such a meeting were to take place, it would mark the first time the father and son have come face to face since February 2024. While King Charles is believed to be open to the idea of spending time with his youngest son, Prince William is reportedly unwilling to follow suit.

The brothers remain estranged, with Prince William and Prince Harry not on speaking terms despite repeated public calls for reconciliation.

Insiders claim Prince William respects King Charles’s right to decide how to handle his relationship with Harry, but privately he feels the move could only worsen tensions. Even so, Prince William is unlikely to openly oppose the King, choosing instead to remain loyal while keeping his distance.

Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles has also faced turbulence in recent months, particularly during Harry’s legal battle against the Home Office over his security arrangements in Britain. At the time, he claimed his father was not communicating with him, further highlighting the distance between them.

For now, it remains unconfirmed whether King Charles will actually meet Prince Harry during the upcoming visit. But what is clear is that Prince William’s stance leaves little room for a thaw in relations, with the rift between the brothers showing no sign of healing.