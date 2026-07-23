Prince William worried over Meghan’s Diana links

Tensions continue within the Royal Family as more details surface about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to commemorate the life of the late Princess Diana.

Sources, according to Closer magazine, reveal Prince Harry recently traveled with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to Althorp House-the family estate of the Spencer’s, where Diana is buried-to make a private tribute ahead of key dates honoring the princess’s life.

Family Plans for the Princess’s Tributes While insiders claim Prince Harry sees it as very important that his family be involved in memorializing his mother and personally protects Diana’s legacy.

One source says that Harry feels a duty to protect and honor Princess Diana’s legacy.

But reports indicate Prince William isn’t fully onboard with their plans. Insiders report the Prince of Wales is suspicious of why these tributes would be filmed or announced in any way and is concerned about possible media or documentary features about them.

The brothers’ fractured relationship continues as they navigate new stages of their lives apart. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s step down as senior working royals in January 2020, tensions have remained in the family, although Prince Harry appears to remain close with his mother’s family – the Spencers.

The question remains about how the brothers may choose to honor their mother individually or as a duo in the future as anniversaries of their mother’s death pass.

Kensington Palace and the office for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not be reached for comment.