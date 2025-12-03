Prince William: York Sisters Not Accountable for Their Parents' Actions

Britain’s future monarch, Prince William, has expressed his opinion on how Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice should be treated amid their parents’ ongoing trials.

A source indicated that Prince William’s position is clear, direct, and exceptional. The daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York found themselves caught in the middle as their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, face new humiliation following the eruption of fresh secrets regarding their long-questioned relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, royal observers are concerned that Eugenie and Beatrice could face the consequences. Robert Jobson, a royal author, articulated in a source/interview with Hello! Magazine that sources claim Prince William has been frustrated by the noise revolving around disgraced Andrew’s ongoing scandals.

“Those close to him [William] say he is weary of the hysteria around Andrew. The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding. His position is direct: Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father’s alleged sins,” Robert Jobson was quoted as saying in the magazine.

The royal writer additionally claimed that the action taken against Andrew was not based on feelings but was essential and shared at the very top, writing, “Necessary action was taken—by King Charles, in consultation with his eldest son and heir—and it had to be. This is not sentimentality. It is judgment. Accountability belongs to Andrew, not to his daughters.”

However, amid high tension in the royal family, reports allegedly disclosed that Beatrice and Eugenie have been privately invited for the ongoing year and are eagerly awaiting the Christmas Carol function by Kate Middleton.

Talking to Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have received personal invitations for this year’s party from the office of Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Christmas.

“This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say—very similar to the way Prince William operates the Earthshot Prize. Above all, yes, the Royal Family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year,” Neil Sean continued, warning that joining the Christmas party potentially puts the York sisters in trouble, explaining, “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the centre of attention.”