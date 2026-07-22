Prince William's ex girlfriend weds in unusual ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s university “decoy”, Bryony Daniels, married Adair Williams in a wedding that was held in Scotland’s stunning Highlands.

Bryony Daniels, who is considered one of Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s friends from their university years, and acted as their “decoy girlfriend,” recently took to social media to showcase her recently obtained marital status. She posted pictures and video clips from the wedding.

Wedding of Bryony Daniels to Adair Williams in the Scottish Highlands An Unconventional Wedding in the Scottish Highlands The wedding of Dr.

Adair Williams, who is a mechanical engineer with a PhD in fluid dynamics, to Bryony Daniels was held on an estate in the Scottish Highlands known as Strathvaich Lodge. It has been stated that he is also a nephew to the Duke of Sutherland. Instead of wearing a traditional white dress, Bryony chose an unconventional gold dress by designer Emilia Wickstead. Along with it, she added a white wedding veil.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “Decoy” Girlfriend Bryony Daniels During the time that Prince William and Kate Middleton were studying at St.

Andrews from 2001 to 2005, they wanted to protect their relationship from being the subject of media coverage. Due to the fact that Bryony Daniels would often accompany Prince William on visits to classes and various other activities and gatherings, it was rumored that she and William were involved romantically at the time.

According to sources close to the royal family at the time, however, this was all a decoy meant to shield the actual romance between William and Kate.

Daniels remained a part of Prince William and Kate’s group after their college days and participated in various royal-adjacent events including pre-Christmas shooting party, sandringham charity polo events and various gathering places from the early 2000s.

She was invited to attend William and Kate’s royal wedding as well. In the present day, Daniels works in events planning for the companyLiquid OPM, planning special occasions and events, as well as private celebrations and product launches.