Prince William’s family focus amid Harry tensions

According to experts, Prince William the future King of England is keeping his eyes on his royal workload and his personal life, and wants to avoid the drama that Harry’s potential U.K. Appearances may create.

William is, first and foremost, the Prince of Wales.

His top priorities are his royal duties and his wife , Kate, and their three young children. But he might have a much harder time focusing on that if he starts to think about his estranged brother’s visits to the U.K., believes former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

Might Kate mend ties between brothers?

Whenever a potential reconciliation between William and Harry comes up, the conversations often turn to Catherine , or Kate.

According to bond, there’s not much to see regarding a bridge between the brothers.

“Catherine, obviously in theory, could be a conduit at some point to repair it, but William would be ready for it or not and apparently that has not happened,” bond said “William as far as we can see, seems set on concentrating on his own family and his work without the angst of dealing with his rift with Harry,” bond continued.

“If Harry does start to come to the United kingdom more often…it’s going to become increasingly hard for William to ignore the situation.” Royal officials have said that there are no present plans to work towards reconciliation.