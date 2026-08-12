Prince William’s firm parenting rule for his children uncovered

Parenting the royal children under the public eye has its own unique set of challenges, and Prince William and Princess Kate’s stance seems to be clear: providing a well-grounded, as normal and protected as possible childhood.

In direct connection to Princess Diana’s own parenting values, Prince and Princess of Wales are also setting careful limits on technology, possessions, and emotional space for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

1. The Smartphone Borderline; the reason behind lack of internet use.

One of the clearest boundaries in The Wales household revolves around mobile technology use. Prince William and Kate face the same dilemmas with screen time and digital exposure as millions of other parents out there, and in Prince William’s case, it’s something that even leads to debates.

“It’s incredibly difficult… No one will have phones, we’ve been having a lot of them here with George… By the time that George comes to start secondary school, he’ll be having a phone, but only a phone that will not have an internet access” he confessed in an interview with Brazilian host Luciano Huck.

William pointed out that the reason is not just having a phone in itself but specifically the internet access: “I just prefer the idea of a brick phone. My children can’t have the internet.” – Prince William

2. Continuing Princess Diana’s Principle Of Gifting

The disciplinarian approach is evident in their approach to material goods too. Princess Diana was known for insisting that she “would want them to have the common touch and knowledge of what life is really like,” refusing numerous gifts from well-wishers so the boys would not be spoiled.

Simon Vigar, royal analyst and author notes that that principle is at the heart of William and Kate’s parenting:

normal childhood routines – the couple is involved with family runs and school sports matches, and the family spends time Outdoors in their estate in Norfolk.

Grounded life – the family lives with less live-in staff than traditional royal Households.

3. Prioritizing Emotions over Possessions

Princess Kate shared during a PR campaign for her Shaping Us early childhood initiative that, more than luxury or possessions, an element of a child’s life should be provided by connections-a child’s feelings and emotions were more important than his or her possessions. Providing an emotional landing cushion should be an integral part of a child’s earliest development stage.

During a chat with CALMZine, Prince William shared this approach and spoke about his views of mental health and children: “You have to be able to express your feelings, about the experiences… It is okay to have emotional responses to difficult and traumatic situations. Emotions need to be expressed early, so they won’t contribute to long-term stress.”

While balancing a demanding role with the desire to give their children a conventional life, William and Kate work together to mold their children for their future with more understanding boundaries.