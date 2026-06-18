Prince William’s heartfelt note follows England’s FIFA win

Prince William sends a personal message to the England squad on the eve of the World Cup after the announcement that they had already lifted one major prize on and off the field of play.

Taking his role as number one England fan as seriously as ever the Prince of Wales was there to cheer on the Three Lions before their massive Group L opener as they take on opponents they haven’t been able to beat since July 2000, Croatia. Prince William tweeted out support for England in an original message directly from his official account before re-tweeting the England message about the tournament:

“Good luck to England ahead of their first World Cup group match tonight! Here’s to a great tournament ahead” read the message which was signed off with the usual W from Prince William so his fans would not suspect any intervention from communications staff.

The Prince’s message appeared to be an omen as the England team proceeded to make a winning start to the World Cup by beating Croatia, and look forward to a promising tournament in all likelyhood. With Prince William an outspoken supporter of British sports many will look out for any further news or opinions from the Prince.