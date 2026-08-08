Prince William’s major snub leaves Kate drained

LONDON – Princess Catherine may be feeling the heat from her reported role as an intermediary in the war of words between Prince William and Prince Charles III, sources told a tabloid news agency.

The Duchess of Cambridge is apparently urging her husband to ease up on the King, but her efforts have led nowhere to this point, as she has tired from being stuck in the middle of the controversy, Woman’s Day reported in November 2021.

What’s Behind the Rife in the royal household: In an account detailed to the publication, an insider close to the Royal Family confessed their knowledge about the strained relationships.

Attempts at Reconciliation: “She’s tried to encourage William to consider a new conversation with his father, talking about how important it is that the three of them be able to get along again,” the source shared.

Prince William’s hesitance: The outlet cited other sources who suggested the future king of the United Kingdom wants to move forward as he is still harboring resentment because of issues stemming from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping away. Kate and her children:

“Kate knows it can’t be about reconciliation for her alone, but she does want to see the day her children can grow up with their grandfather in their lives,” it was said in relation to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It’s hard emotionally finding herself in the middle when tempers continue to flare,” explained the anonymous insider to Woman’s Day. But she remains optimistic that time and perspective will eventually heal the wound.

Palace Statement While speculation about the royal family’s dramas frequently fills the gossip pages, the palace typically makes it a priority to restrict comments and coverage of any and all issues concerning family dynamics, especially when there isn’t a firm foundation under the stories to provide backing.