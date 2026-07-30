Prince William may be inching his way towards speaking with Prince Harry; however, a breakthrough between the brothers doesn’t appear any closer as an insiders say that it will take much more than a brief apology to win over the Prince of Wales.

“There will be an expectation on William’s part that there will be a sincere, formal apology from Harry for the words in television, the books and in their interviews – those sort of damaging pieces of news over the last few years, also the way he’s put the senior Royals through quite a lot in these recent years,” a Royal source tell Us Weekly in their May 26 issue.

Preventing Accidental Meet ups On The Windsor Ground In an effort to limit the possibility of unwanted interactions, the Duke of Cambridge is apparently planning to restrict any opportunities where there may be a run-in with his estranged brother on his next trip to Great Britain.

“One of the things William was not at all enthusiastic about is putting H and M in any of Windsor’s associated residences if they come over,” Andrews added about William’s reservations concerning his younger brother.

“He [William] wants absolutely no direct personal or face to face confront ration with his younger brother, hence keeping distance whilst tensions are high.” Distance and Living arrangements Adelaide Cottage: The Windsor residence officially housing the Prince of Wales, his wife Catherine Middleton, their children;

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George and Prince George of Cambridge, a few minutes to no more than 15 min Drive away from the Windsor Castle Which also Houses Windsor Castle in close vicinity From Windsor Castle