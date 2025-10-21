Prince William's rumored girlfriend accused of ‘copying’ Kate Middleton’s style

Rose Hanbury, who once made headlines as Prince William’s rumored girlfriend, has returned to the spotlight and this time for allegedly copying Princess Kate’s style.

Back in 2019, the rumors swirled about the Princess of Wales and the former model’s rumored affair when an American tabloid called In Touch reported that he might have been romantically involved with Kate’s friend and neighbour, Rose.

While Kensington palace remained tight lipped on the matter, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley denied the rumors in a statement via her lawyers saying, “the rumours are completely false.”

Now, a report by Radar Online has suggested that Rose is deliberately mirroring the Princess of Wales’ every move to revive the old scandal.

“Rose has always had impeccable style, but lately her looks feel calculated,” a royal source claimed to the outlet.

They continue, “Every time she steps out, she’s wearing something that mirrors Kate – right down to the designer. It’s uncanny. People in royal circles can’t help but talk about it, and Kate’s finding it increasingly uncomfortable.”

“It’s one thing to share a taste in fashion, but this was identical. It felt like déjà vu,” the insider expressed.

For those unknown, Rose Hanbury is a British model and a former political staffer who is married to David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley.