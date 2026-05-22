Prince William’s Surprising Update on Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales are facing a major crossroads regarding the secondary education of their eldest son, Prince George. As the young royal approaches the age of 13, Prince William and Kate Middleton find themselves balancing deeply rooted royal traditions with their own modern, hands-on approach to parenting.

While sending the future King to an elite boarding school is an established rite of passage for the British aristocracy, the decision has reportedly sparked intense family discussions behind palace walls.

The Clash Between Royal Tradition and Modern ParentingFor generations, the British Royal Family has relied on prestigious boarding schools to prepare young heirs for public life, offering a mix of rigorous discipline, privacy, and top-tier security. King Charles and Prince Philip famously attended Gordonstoun, while Prince William and Prince Harry were enrolled at the elite Eton College. However, William and Kate have consistently broken the mold by prioritizing a grounded, “normal” upbringing for George, Charlotte, and Louis. Known for handling daily school runs and being highly protective of their family unit, the idea of sending George away has brought unique challenges.

The Emotional Dilemma: Insiders have previously noted that while Kate Middleton respects the weight of royal destiny, she has harbored reservations about traditional, high-pressure institutions. Having experienced a close-knit home life, the couple has spent years weighing what is best for George’s mental health and personal development.

Eton vs. Marlborough: Which School is the Frontrunner?

With Prince George finishing his final year at Lambrook School in Berkshire, the deadline for his September secondary enrollment is fast approaching. The Waleses have been spotted touring several elite institutions, sparking widespread speculation:

Eton College: The most traditional choice. Located right on Windsor’s doorstep, this all-boys school is where Prince William studied and has historically groomed future prime ministers and monarchs.

Marlborough College: A co-educational alternative. As Kate Middleton’s alma mater, Marlborough offers a highly respected curriculum and a co-ed environment that could potentially accommodate Princess Charlotte in the future.

A Modern Twist? Royal experts have also hinted that the couple might opt for a flexible or weekly boarding arrangement, allowing George to return home on weekends to maintain their tight-knit family dynamic.

High Security and a Quiet Transition

Regardless of which school wins out, royal commentators suggest that security is the absolute top priority. Any chosen institution must feature extensive grounds and the proper infrastructure to house a rotating detail of royal protection officers.

To protect their son’s privacy and ensure a smooth transition, William and Kate are expected to keep their final decision private until the last possible moment before the school term begins.