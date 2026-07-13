Princess Alexandra's granddaughter welcomes first child

The British Royal Family now has a tiny new member to celebrate, as Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter Flora Vesterberg welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Timothy Vesterberg.

It is a significant milestone for Princess Alexandra, who at 89 has become a great-grandmother for the first time. An announcement fit for a Queen: The birth was not officially announced, allowing the couple ‘a peaceful few days’.

Baby Isabel Marina Vesterberg was born on July 8, 2026, however, it was July 11 when Flora announced the happy news via an Instagram post ‘after a peaceful few days together’.

“We are overjoyed to introduce Isabel Marina Vesterberg to the world. Born on 8th July 2026,” she wrote in the touching caption. Flora revealed the significance of her daughter’s names: “Isabel (which means ‘of the sea’ as the ocean is where we have always felt most at peace, and we hope she will too!) and Marina, named in honour of my much loved late great-grandmother,” the new mum explained.

The proud couple shared the first picture of baby Isabel dressed in white with classic blue trim, traditionally a popular color for baby girls in the royal family.

Flora is the eldest daughter of James Ogilvy, and thus the eldest granddaughter of Princess Alexandra and Sir Angus Ogilvy. Princess Alexandra was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin and a close personal confidante, meaning her descendants are in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Isabel Marina Vesterberg enters the line of succession in 62nd place, right behind her mother. The news comes following an excellent year for Flora, an art historian.

She first revealed she was pregnant in January 2026 and was last seen at the wedding of her cousin, Lady Marina Windsor, only weeks before retiring from public life to focus on the upcoming birth of baby Isabel.

The happy couple have since moved into their home to continue settling in with their new bundle of joy.