The Princess Alexia will be returning for her second public event of the year following an absence of months, having last made public appearances in summer and May 2026 House of Orange-Nassau have officially ended their summer holiday break and will return to the public eye after taking their holiday months out.

The first in joining them to do so is The Princess Alexia, The Kings second child together with the Queen, who will join both Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander at the Dutch Grand Prix.

A summer spent away The 21-year-old second-in-line to the Dutch throne has not been seen publicly since the royal family’s summer phot call in May 2026.

Her absence over the summer months was met with a lot of speculation when she was unable to attend a large number of family events; she did not attend the formal state banquet in honor of the Emperor and Empress of Japan, a major event of its kind for the family, as it was the tiara debut ceremony for her younger sister The Princess Ariane.

The Dutch Royal House also celebrated Princess Alexia’s 21 st birthday on June 26 th 2026 by issuing an archive photograph in place of a public photo-opportunity, in order for her time spent abroad studying to be continued quietly.

However, The Princess Alexia will return to royal duties on August 19 th 2026 where she will join The King and The Queen for the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix, at Zandvoort. Her Majesty will award The King’s trophy to The winner during the sporting event.