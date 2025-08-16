Princess Andre Shares Candid Views on Katie Price and Peter Andre Feud

Princess Andre has openly addressed the long-standing tensions between her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre, offering her personal perspective on how their fractured relationship impacts her daily life.

The 18-year-old Princess Andre currently stars in ITV2’s new reality series “The Princess Diaries,” which provides viewers with an intimate look at her life growing up as the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre. The show has reignited public interest in the family’s complex dynamics.

Price and Andre’s relationship began as a reality TV romance when they met on “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” in the early 2000s. The couple married and welcomed two children together – Princess Andre and her older brother Junior, now 20.

Princess Andre Reveals Impact of Parents’ 2009 Split

During a fan Q&A session on social media, Princess Andre provided honest insights into how the ongoing dispute between Price and Andre affects her personally. When asked directly about her parents’ relationship difficulties, Princess Andre demonstrated remarkable maturity in her response.

Princess Andre explained that the conflict “doesn’t affect me” and provided context for her perspective, noting that Katie Price and Peter Andre separated when she was only two years old. “I don’t even have any memory of them being together,” Princess Andre shared with her followers.

Despite the public nature of her parents’ disagreements, Princess Andre emphasized her unconditional love for both Katie Price and Peter Andre. The teenager made her position clear by stating: “I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters.”

This balanced approach from Princess Andre demonstrates her ability to separate her personal relationships with each parent from their conflicts with each other.

Princess Andre’s revelations in “The Princess Diaries” about witnessing inappropriate situations during her childhood with Katie Price have sparked the most recent public exchange between her parents. The young star mentioned seeing things “kids shouldn’t see” while growing up.

Katie Price appeared to respond to her daughter’s statements by sharing a social media post titled “Your mom is not your enemy,” which emphasized maternal love and sacrifice. The post suggested that mothers always have their children’s best interests at heart, even when their methods may be questioned.

Following Princess Andre’s public comments and Katie Price’s podcast discussions about custody arrangements, Peter Andre released his own detailed statement. He revealed that both Princess Andre and Junior had been under his primary care from 2018 until reaching adulthood.

Peter Andre’s statement also referenced legal proceedings involving Katie Price, including court-ordered arrangements that were put in place for the children’s safety and well-being.

Katie Price’s representatives have indicated that she is handling the current family tensions through proper legal channels rather than engaging in public disputes. The spokesperson emphasized that Katie Price is “in a much better and clear headspace” and prefers to address family matters privately.

This approach suggests Katie Price may be attempting to shield Princess Andre and Junior from further public controversy while working through official channels.

Princess Andre’s mature handling of questions about her parents’ relationship showcases her resilience in navigating complex family dynamics while maintaining her own emerging career. Her ability to express love for both Katie Price and Peter Andre while acknowledging their differences reflects emotional intelligence beyond her years.

The teenager’s public statements suggest she has developed healthy coping mechanisms for dealing with the unique pressures of growing up with celebrity parents whose relationship remains contentious.