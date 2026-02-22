Princess Andre reveals why Dad Peter Andre stepped back from season 2

Princess Andre has admitted she found it difficult to deal with the friction between her mother, Katie Price, and father, Peter Andre, which ultimately overshadowed her ITV project.

Following the success of her ITV2 reality hit, The Princess Diaries, she has returned for a second season. Outside of Love Island and Big Brother, the show stands as the channel’s biggest premiere of 2025, offering an intimate look into her personal life. However, while the first season was a success, her father’s appearance and the notable absence of her mother sparked intense media scrutiny.

At the time, Katie claimed Peter and his management team were responsible for the snub, expressing her upset at being “disrespected” and “disregarded.” In the first episode of the new season, Princess addresses how the program strained her relationship with her parents.

“It was difficult to deal with,” she says, according to The Sun. “It caused so much family drama. It really upset me—I genuinely felt bad. I was so excited for the show to come out, and I still got amazing support, but it ruined it… It felt like it was all my fault. I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is not what I wanted.'”

According to insiders speaking to the Daily Mail, the influencer made a pivotal decision after consulting with her father. A source disclosed, “Pete and Emily will not feature in The Princess Diaries seasons two and three. It was decided as a family that it’s better for the show to focus on Princess alone, rather than her family life.”

The insider added, “Katie was obviously very hurt over not being asked to film alongside Princess for season one, which caused a lot of drama behind the scenes. No one wants Princess to feel caught between her parents, so Pete has taken a massive step back to resolve the issues. The show is her series, after all; now that she’s 18, she can stand on her own two feet.”

While they have recently claimed to be patching up their long-running quarrel, Katie and Peter both openly acknowledged the acrimony of their argument earlier this month.