Princess Anne breaks silence after heartbreaking loss

Princess Anne sends England football fans in Thailand a message of support after World Cup defeat

The Princess Royal, has spoken to a gathering in Bangkok to send a message of resilience to England fans in Thailand after their team crashed out of the World Cup.

The King’s sister, speaking at a youth sport event, stressed the importance of sport in learning lessons about how to cope with both winning and losing. Her comments came during an official visit to Thailand with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

‘We are having to deal with failure’ in Bangkok Princess Anne visited the Play for Change initiative in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district and spoke with former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey.

Save the Children and the Liverpool FC Foundation’s ‘Play for Change’ initiative involves 60 young people from Bangkok and northern Thailand, developing skills and building confidence through sport.

She told organisers and coaches – who the organisation noted had “many people…stay up to watch the semi-final with heavy hearts this morning” – that they and players from the organisation were all subject to the highs and lows of sport. She said: “I know the value of football, and I know the value of sport in so many different ways. It’s not just about competition.

These values really lie in building confidence, teamwork, and talent… and dealing with success and failure.

“For those who are here from the Liverpool Football Club Foundation, we are having to deal with failure this morning and some of you didn’t get much sleep, so I apologise.”