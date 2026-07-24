Princess Anne visits County Fermanagh to help mark 85th birthday of Air Training Corps For her trip to County Fermanagh, The Princess Royal planned to spend the day with the local community and youthcadets, with respect shown to historical military events in the area.

Reflects on WW II Airmen in Irvinestown Arriving at the town of Irvinestown, Princess Anne made a visit to both the local Churches of Ireland (St. Tighernach) and Catholic Church( Sacred Heart Church),where together are marked for the Commonwealth war dead with the graves of 86 Allied Airmen who died in the early years of WW II operating sea reconnaissance aircraft from here across the Atlantic Ocean.

Accompanied by RAF representatives and locally based cadets who would eventually one day join the RAF, her Royal Highness read on the gravestones some of the life stories of the servicemen buried here.

Focuses on WW II at Castle Archdale From Irvine town, Princess Anne travelled to the location of the former RAF flying boat airbase on lower Lough Erne Castle Archdale in Ennis Killen. During the Second World War the base,was responsible for some of the anti-submarine maritime patrol operations across the Atlantic region.

Together with Minister Andrew Muir and Warden MrConaire McNeary touring Castle Archale Museum, the Princess met descendants of former WAAF (Women Auxiliary Air Force) members who served in WWII at the airbase. As a lasting reminder of her historic visit, Princess Anne planted an Irish Yewtree within country park surrounding the historical landmark.

Air Cadets and Fly-past Illustrate Birthday event Air Cadets in Northern Ireland were on hand to demonstrate their contemporary operations and activities with mention of plans to open a new cadets group in Ennis Killen.

“Air Training Corps have, throughout history, played a role not only through their contributions to the RAF but to bringing forth young people as active citizens, ” commented Air Marshal Sean Reynolds “This visit will allow us to recognise the work the youth branch of the RAF carries on today,” continued DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

Live music by the Ballyreagh Silver Band followed with the celebrations concluding with fly-over by Royal Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft which provided a maritime patrol of Lough Erne, by number 201 Squadron from RAF Kinloss.