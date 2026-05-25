Princess Anne has paid tribute to the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and Greece during a poignant three-day visit commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete.

The Princess Royal – accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence – traveled to Athens and Crete over the weekend in her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Princess Royal began the visit at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, where she met Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas. The royal subtly honored the Greek flag through her wardrobe, wearing a blue A-line dress paired with white gloves and shoes.

The outfit also featured her historic Gold Ribbon Brooch, a longtime favorite piece first worn publicly in 1969.

During the meeting, Princess Anne highlighted the importance of the commemorations for both nations, reflecting on the shared history and sacrifices made during World War II. The visit also carried personal significance for the princess, whose father, the late Prince Philip, was born on the Greek island of Corfu.

The royal later traveled to Crete, visiting key historic locations including Chania, Souda Bay and Maleme, all of which played major roles during the 1941 battle.

On Saturday, Anne attended a memorial service at the Souda Bay Allied War Cemetery in Chania, where she laid a wreath in honor of Allied troops who fought during the Battle of Crete.